Printed in section 4A of the April 4, 2020, Observer is a letter from Michael Gove of La Grande. Mr. Gove says, "I don't know why I'd vote to send someone not qualified to be my sheriff to the police academy for 16 weeks on my tax dollars to become qualified to do the job I'd already be paying for."
I agree! Let me inform you that Bill Miller is qualified and remains certified. He will need 8 hours of use of force updating and a medical exam. He will not need to leave the county to complete these things.
Mr. Gove also says, "I don't know why I'd consider folks that say one thing and do another. Let's see, a deputy is in charge of union business, that organization votes to support the current sheriff. The deputy leading the union resigns his position and runs against his boss. The association withdraws their support. Re-read my first sentence."
Once again, I agree with Mr. Gove. This does raise some interesting questions, and it is also a testament to internal problems within the sheriff's office. Mr. Gove says that it's not time for a change while things are going fine. Would a deputy be running against his boss if things were fine? Would the union revoke their endorsement of the current sheriff if things were fine? Mr. Gove says it's time for a change when things aren't fine. He is right about that. Bill Miller knows the changes that need to be made within the sheriff's office. He has the desire and experience to make these needed changes. Bill will unite this office and lead the employees to better serve you.
Michael Gove suggests we not reinvent the wheel. He says the sheriff has built inroads and contacts throughout his years in service. I don't doubt this. Bill Miller has been in law enforcement in this county for 20 years. Bill has developed trusted working relationships with partnering agencies. As evidence, I urge you to visit Bill Miller For Union County sheriff on Facebook and examine the many endorsements he has from trusted leaders in the law enforcement community that have worked with Bill over the years.
Vote for Bill Miller. He will serve us well.
Sharon Glasson
Elgin
