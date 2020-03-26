I am supporting Bill Miller for Union County sheriff. I first met Bill when we attended Search and Rescue initial training about 25 years ago. I believe he is the only candidate who has attended the training and was certified by the Oregon State Sheriff's Association for SAR. Bill also worked as a sergeant/investigator for our sheriff's office. Bill has the experience as well as the desire to serve the citizens of Union County.
As I drive around our county, I see lots of signs that say "elect" someone. This is not an election about who has the most or the biggest signs, but it is about who has the qualifications, experience, integrity, honesty and leadership to do the job. Bill has all of these things, and he will always do the right thing.
Please join me in voting for Bill Miller to become our next sheriff of Union County Oregon.
Bob Nelson
Cove
