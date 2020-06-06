I would like to express my admiration and respect for Miri Koltuv for organizing the Black Lives Matter protests in La Grande in recent days.
Miri, at 11, you have more courage and conviction than most adults I know. Exhausted by the complacency of adults like me, you've inspired me to be more outspoken with my own convictions.
Knowing that good people like you are in the world speaking out against injustice, I have hope for the future.
Christopher Rosevear
Union
