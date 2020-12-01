More of Oregon’s cherished rivers should be protected
I grew up hunting and fishing on public lands and waters all throughout Oregon, and now as a mother, I cherish what those memories, experiences and adventures do for my own children. My children thrive while experiencing the joy of nature and all it has to offer them. I see the importance of the outdoors through the lives and eyes of my children, especially when we are out exploring our public lands and waters.
Spending time on a river makes me happier, more attentive, more inclusive and more nurturing, and has an enormously positive effect on the relationship I have with my children. The world today is hard to navigate, but when we are outdoors, we are focused on the present situation — the clean air, the clean water, the wildlife and the landscape. Wild and Scenic Rivers across the state of Oregon have improved the quality of life for my family.
There are 110,994 miles of river in Oregon. Only 2,173 of those river miles are protected under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Do the math and that pencils out to less than 2% of our state’s rivers that are protected. As a lifelong Oregonian, that statistic doesn’t sit right with me, as I believe Oregonians overwhelmingly cherish our rivers and streams and the unforgettable memories we’re able to create on them each year.
As such, my family was excited to see Sen. Wyden’s public call for nominations for new Wild and Scenic River designations.
Chelsea Cassens
Imbler
