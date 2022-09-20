In a recently published report requested by the Legislature, the Oregon Department of Education has recommended changing graduation requirements. Is this a move to further dumb down the diploma or is it something else?
Like most public policy proposals these days, it appears to be a mixed bag. On the one hand, ODE proposes to remove the last vestiges of proficiency-based graduation requirements. No more expectations that all students will meet cut scores (standards) on statewide assessments.
In addition, the requirement that all students pass algebra and two more advanced math courses will be scrapped. Both of these moves are good, recognizing that students vary in cognitive ability and learn at different rates to different levels of mastery. One size does not fit all.
The proposed changes seem to open the door to more personalized learning experiences for students, a long overdue change in the trajectory of public school policy. Imagine a model of teaching and learning that takes into account the abilities and interests of the students. What a powerful idea.
But the report begs the question of what a high school diploma means. Right now it means very little, being a recitation of courses taken, credits accumulated and inflated grades earned. The ODE recommendations do not suggest how to make the diploma a better reflection of what is actually learned.
Fortunately, there is a relatively simple fix: the proficiency-based transcript. The current transcript would be expanded to include specific mastery ratings for each student in several academic areas such as reading, writing, applied math, scientific literacy, historical perspective and maybe even critical thinking. And perhaps teacher ratings for a small number of traits like punctuality, teamwork and organization. The educational assessment tools already exist to support this kind of system.
Just like the opportunity exists to more personalize teaching and learning, the opportunity exists to more personalize the assessment of mastery and ensure fair accountability.
Let’s hope, as a state, we can capitalize on this moment.
Ron Smith
Bend
(0) comments
