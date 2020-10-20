Two summers ago, my family made the long move from Alaska to La Grande. Through word of mouth, we were fortunate to land in a rental property owned by Dave Moyal. We were struggling to find short-term housing, but Dave welcomed us into a beautiful old house he was renovating near downtown. Not only was he a great landlord, he was an amazing source of information about the area.
Dave also helped get us involved in local civic, environmental and community issues. We could tell right away that Dave genuinely cares about the broader well-being of the La Grande community. He also provided us a wonderful home for us to get started in a new town and watch our daughter take her first steps. We now own our own house a few blocks away, but Dave still stops by to update us on local matters.
Dave is a friendly, knowledgeable and active member of the community and I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to support his election to the La Grande City Council in November.
Casey Brown
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.