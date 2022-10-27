David Moyal has what is needed to be an effective city councilor — the knowledge of local government and issues as well as the demonstrated record of bringing people together to do good for our community.
David has invested significant time and effort in serving our community and knows how our local government works. He served on the city budget committee for several years and is currently the chair of the parks and rec commission.
His opponent seems to be running on the single issue of increasing snowplowing in La Grande. When asked how she would pay for that, she has no plan and no idea the costs or equipment involved in meeting her campaign promise. As he showed at the recent forum at EOU, David has invested the time and effort to learn about how our streets are plowed and make practical, feasible suggestions about how we can realistically improve this city service without raising taxes.
Through his engagement in issues that effect our community, David has shown he can bring diverse constituents together to do good for our community. He started the campaign that successfully defeated the proposed Robbs Hill Road Quarry.
He has made a living addressing one of the key challenges in our community —affordable housing — and he brings a fiscally conservative and practical approach that is needed in our city government. He deserves your vote.
Max Koltuv
La Grande
