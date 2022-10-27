David Moyal has what is needed to be an effective city councilor — the knowledge of local government and issues as well as the demonstrated record of bringing people together to do good for our community.

David has invested significant time and effort in serving our community and knows how our local government works. He served on the city budget committee for several years and is currently the chair of the parks and rec commission.

