I will be voting for David Moyal for Position 6 on the La Grande City Council. I have known Mr. Moyal since he moved to La Grande and believe he will be a good addition to the council. He is knowledgeable in how the city functions, having served on the budget committee for four years and more recently on the parks and recreation committee.
David also has engaged in other civic activities. For example, he provided many hours of service helping the Blue Mountain Nordic Club maintain its snow-grooming equipment.
His experience in health care and in business coupled with his work on advisory committees for the city of La Grande convince me that Mr. Moyal is well-qualified to face the substantive issues that come before the city council. Please join me in voting David Moyal for Position 6 on the La Grande City Council.
Bruce Johnson
La Grande
