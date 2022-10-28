David Moyal is a compassionate fiscal conservative dedicated to our beautiful city of La Grande. David has an admirable history of volunteering on the city budget committee and parks and recreation commission. When the scenic 1-84 corridor (a few miles outside of La Grande) and the town of Perry were in threat of being decimated by outside developers, David started a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed Robbs Hill Quarry.

David is a retired physicians assistant, who worked in inner city emergency rooms and trauma centers. His most recent job was working for the Veterans Affairs Clinic in La Grande. His "retired" time is now spent helping ease our local housing shortage by renovating abandoned properties and renting them to working families and students. His most important job, though, as a single father, is raising his teenage son.

