David Moyal is a compassionate fiscal conservative dedicated to our beautiful city of La Grande. David has an admirable history of volunteering on the city budget committee and parks and recreation commission. When the scenic 1-84 corridor (a few miles outside of La Grande) and the town of Perry were in threat of being decimated by outside developers, David started a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed Robbs Hill Quarry.
David is a retired physicians assistant, who worked in inner city emergency rooms and trauma centers. His most recent job was working for the Veterans Affairs Clinic in La Grande. His "retired" time is now spent helping ease our local housing shortage by renovating abandoned properties and renting them to working families and students. His most important job, though, as a single father, is raising his teenage son.
If elected to the La Grande City Council Position 6, David will focus on housing, economic growth and facing our serious drug problems, to name a few pressing issues. David is strongly committed to public safety and supporting local law enforcement and the La Grande fire department.
David has studied the La Grande city budget for years and understands the nuts and bolts of our city government. He encourages those interested to go to the La Grande Ccty website, read the budget and ask questions and give input at the budget meetings.
David knows that just saying "we need to" does not solve problems — he has presented "how to." To hear his ideas on reaching goals, watch the Oct. 11 La Grande City Council Candidate Forum on EOAlive.com.
David Moyal has the vast experience it takes to tackle the tough problems. He knows that there is no place for ideology, mud slinging and partisan politics in city government, and I feel he is the very best choice for representing La Grande on the city council.
Valerie Morrow
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.