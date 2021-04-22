Bailey Munck. What an incredible "silence breaker" at 17 years old. She too deserves to be on the cover of Time magazine, like the women in 2017 who launched the "me too" movement and began to hold accountable men who abuse their power and take.
I’m proud of my dad, state Sen. Bill Hansell, for not just listening to his constituents but taking action, for advocating to close the existing loophole that allows teachers be held to a lesser account in how they behave with students then coaches are. It's time to fix that loophole. Bailey and her family picked the right senator. My dad, with five daughters, has been advocating for equity and opportunity for women throughout his entire career.
The recent article on "Bailey’s Bill" literally brought me to tears. As described, Bailey "enduring" sexual harassment from her English teacher, at home, during school and at sporting events shows that more must be done to ready consequences for teachers that take and abuse.
I’d put her friends, the ones on the bus that came alongside Bailey and heard her story and encouraged her to share, on the cover of Time magazine as well. They are young women that are saying "No More" and holding their predator teacher DeYoe accountable. I hope and encourage them to keep their voice and use it always.
Bailey, with courage, is sharing her story, speaking a powerful truth, and seeking justice.
I have a new hero from my Athena hometown — Bailey Munck.
Elizabeth Hansell
Santa Monica, California
