I would like to propose we start a mail-in to suggest a new name for the EOU libary. Here are my four suggestions: 1. Sharon Porter Library, 2. Carla Arnold Library, 3. Matt Cooper Library, 4. Eastern Oregon University Library.
If No. 4 is selected, maybe we can get 1, 2 and 3 to gather on the library steps and play us some tunes. What do you think?
Jabe Merricks
La Grande
