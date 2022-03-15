The EOU Chamber Choir and Music Department's song and dance performance, “We’ve Got Your Number,” was so much fun and extremely well done. I had a hard time staying seated, and behind my mask was a perpetual grin spanning from ear to ear. The show was a welcomed return to the quality musical entertainment so often performed on campus, and it was much needed after months of COVID cancellations and current events.
Bravo to Dr. Peter Wordelman, Chamber Choir conductor. The success of this show hinged on the direction of EOU’s premier professor of music. His stamp of excellence prevailed. I know from experience he’s a calming presence amongst a flutter of nerves. Bravo to EOU’s music department staff Mio Aoike, pianist extraordinaire, and Luke McKern, guitar aficionado, who, along with fellow band members, played during and in between each number on an elevated stage, and, like “The Big Lebowski’s” rug, “tied the room together.” Bravo to the Los Angeles choreography team of Billy Rugh and Michelle Benton, whose numerous accolades many of us might not fully realize, but whose work masterfully paced original scores with clever dance routines and delivered a visual sensation far surpassing my expectations for this community. Come back, again, please.
Finally, bravo to the EOU students involved, the Chamber Choir. This was your show and you brought your “A” game, performing a trove of popular tunes. Your hours of practice showed with convincing achievements. Your soloists rose to each occasion and your dancing was a joy. All performers, support staff and theater technicians should be super proud.
And while I’m at it, kudos to those who made the recent upgrades at McKenzie Theatre a reality. Those upgrades were on full display and included new seats, stage floor and curtain, lighting, sound and a drop-down big screen and projector. On the new screen we viewed a video introduction from the show’s sponsor, Red Cross Drug Store — a faithful EOU sponsor for years.
Well done, all. Your hard work is appreciated immensely by this community of art and music lovers.
Mike Brouwer
La Grande
