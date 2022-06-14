The other day while waiting in line at the grocery store, I noticed the person ahead of me was wearing a shoulder holster. Instead of holding the gun with the barrel pointing down as I’m used to, this holster carried the weapon with the barrel in a horizontal position. This meant the barrel was pointing directly at me. Here’s my message to the person with that type of holster.
To the public gun carrier: As a member of the public in our community that you are also a member of, I want to let you know how a choice you have made affected me. I am from a family that owned guns while I grew up so I am comfortable with them. As we all know, the first rule of gun safety is to never point it at another person (unless you’re planning to shoot them). The holster you chose points the barrel at everyone around you. I was very uncomfortable while standing behind you. My safety depended on your gun-safety trustworthiness: Was the gun loaded (why would it not be if you’re carrying it around?) Was the safety on?
Knowing that you have not followed the first rule of gun safety, how can I know that you reliably follow the others?
I did not know what to say to you at the time. Now I have had time to consider. Hence, this letter to you. My request to you and to all other persons: Please use holsters that do not carry the weapon in an unsafe-to-those-around-you position. You can’t want be in the position at some point to say, “I thought the safety was on."
Kathy Benson
Union
