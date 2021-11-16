I am writing in response to a column by Matt Henry titled “The greatest good for the greater good” (Oct. 21, 2021). I am disappointed that this kind of divisive editorial would be included in the Spiritual Life section rather than the opinion page.
Mr. Henry speaks of the “uber-self-centeredness” and “selfishness of anti-vaxxers” and implies that they have a death wish for others and want to “sacrifice everyone else on earth” due to “child obstinacy.” Mr. Henry even goes so far as to suggest that unvaccinated people cannot be “bona fide Christians.”
A key fact that Mr. Henry ignores is that vaccinated people can and do get COVID-19 and spread it to others. I also know a number of people who have made a choice to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. None of these people made that choice because they are self-centered or selfish. Quite the opposite. Some chose to not get vaccinated because they do not feel comfortable with the vaccine, others for personal reasons. and many others due to their own deeply held religious beliefs.
Calling people names because they have a different view is not what is needed during these challenging times. Even Grande Ronde Hospital has stated that they respect “our employees' right to make the choice whether to vaccinate or not.”
Let's tone down the rhetoric, be kind to each other and remember that divisive name-calling encourages fear and drives a deeper wedge in our community. I encourage Mr. Henry to review the advice from Jesus found in Matthew 7:1: “Do not judge, or you too will be judged.”
Mathew Miles
La Grande
