Union and Wallowa counties’ opposition to the Rivers Democracy Act was predictable given their records over the years. They opposed Rails to Trails and historically oppose any natural resource protection.
Yet, they take offense at not being invited to the planning stages? Would an ex be invited to plan a new wedding?
I recall a Rails to Trails meeting where Steve McClure, a long-time county commissioner, said, “I’d hate to tell my grandchildren I'd had our tracks removed." With foresight he could now be crediting himself for helping create Union Wallowa Rails to Trails.
Logging, ranching, railroading and farming sustained our past. Those employment options are all in steady decline in Northeastern Oregon. Forests, decimated by intensive logging, may never recover. Ranchers facing invasive weeds, overgrazed summer pastures and disappearing water sources struggle to turn a profit. Trucks and cars drastically reduced rail transportation. Farmers drill deeper and deeper wells as the water table rapidly falls. So young would-be loggers, ranchers, railroaders and farmers must find other employment here or leave. Nature, as degraded as it has become, is still our greatest asset.
This month I again vacationed with friends along Idaho’s Rails to Trails. Towns built around coal mining and trains were about abandoned before their tracks were pulled and replaced by a trail. Now it’s a bustling area once again with fully booked motels and license plates from across the country. Urban vacationers of all ages pedal scenic rural trails and patronize local businesses.
Things change. We need leaders who accept change and envision new and vibrant futures.
There are far better places to build industrial parks. But few places other than national and state parks rival our natural beauty. That fact should guide us into the future.
Mary McCracken
Island City
