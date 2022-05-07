The La Grande School District is in a unique, rare situation. When interest rates recently dropped, the district took advantage of the opportunity to refinance the bond passed by voters in 2014. That refinance lessened the repayment amount by more than $4 million and did not extend the life of the bond. Additionally, La Grande School District applied for, and was awarded, a capital improvement grant of $4 million. That grant can only be utilized if matched by district funds. LGSD is now in the position to reinvest the savings of the refinance. If we don’t take advantage of this great opportunity now, we may never see the opportunity again.
When taxpayers passed the bond in 2014, La Grande School District was able to make many upgrades and additions to existing schools and was even able to build the beautiful new Central Elementary School. With all that being done, there wasn’t enough money left to consider what needed to be done with the two oldest buildings in the district. The Annex and maintenance buildings are old and need to be replaced. That’s all there is to it. The cost of repairs would far outweigh the cost of replacement.
The Annex has served the community of La Grande for almost 100 years. If we vote to pass bond measure 31-105, a new multipurpose facility can serve our community for 100 more. What better gift can we give our youth and community, and at no added cost to us at all?
The community of La Grande needs to realize that the Annex is not ADA accessible. Our youth deserve to have a multipurpose academic/athletic facility that provides access to everyone, and we have the opportunity to give that to them. I strongly encourage you to educate yourself. Visit www.citizensforschoolrenovations.com.
This really isn’t about La Grande School District and how they responded to mask mandates or how they’ve decided to allocate funds. This is about our youth and the community of La Grande. The time is now. Let’s pull together and give our community what it deserves. Please join me in voting yes for Bond Measure 31-105.
Dena Tams
Island City
