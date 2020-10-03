I enthusiastically endorse Nicole Howard as the most qualified candidate for La Grande City Council Position 2. Having served in this position for the past four years (and on the city planning commission before that), she has proved she understands how to provide more opportunities for all citizens in our city, regardless of their background, economic situation or level of family support.
As a teacher and parent, I am impressed by her diligence in pursuing projects that improve lives, especially those of seniors, youth and community members who have few resources. I feel certain that Nicole will continue to advocate for programs such as our city library, with its Wi-Fi hotspots, computer access and literacy programs that have helped so many. She is working toward the creation of a library district, which would bring improved revenue streams and would link ours more directly to libraries throughout our region. Additionally, she supports the endeavors of the parks and recreation department in its pursuit of more opportunities for year-round athletic and wellness activities for our residents.
Most important, Nicole is very observant. She is a problem solver who seeks creative solutions despite the constraints of our city budget. She, along with current council members, understands the expectation for transparency and accessibility. Please know that, in my experience, she will welcome your input if you choose to give it, and she will respond honestly and consider your ideas thoughtfully.
Please join me in reelecting Nicole Howard for City Council Position 2.
Anne March
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.