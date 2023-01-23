I agree with Anne Morrison’s column (Jan. 14, 2023, Thinking Out Loud: Is the Second Amendment our country’s worst mistake?), but there’s another side to the Second Amendment issue that nobody seems to talk about much. In the USA, arms are already highly regulated, including bombs, fully automatic weapons, cannons, tanks, missiles, recoilless rifles, claymore mines, land mines, destroyers, and on, and on. Regulation is not news.
Cannons were common weapons when the U.S. Constitution was ratified. By the same goofy arguments the proponents use, cannons should be available for citizens to bear as they wish. With their logic, I could drive out a ways, concuss a sizable area of forest, and pick up all the venison I need for the season — and I could deduct the cost as an expense for forest thinning and habitat restoration.
That is not going to happen. There is no argument against the federal and lower governments regulating weapons of all kinds. It is settled law. What’s more, there is no constitutional provision that allows the Supreme Court to decide what specific weapons the federal and state governments may and may not regulate. SCOTUS overstepped its bounds for political purposes. You know that, I know that, and we all know that.
And beyond regulation, no hunter or sportsman needs semiautomatic action or more than six rounds in their cylinder or magazine. That’s where we should draw the line. The professional military and police have their own regulations, but the rest of us do not need that level of destruction for our activities.
Finally, the furtive argument that we need to protect ourselves against the federal government attacking its own citizens is laughingly ridiculous. In fact, it’s so ridiculous that its proponents only speak it among themselves, because they know the rest of us see the idiocy of it very clearly.
And you might notice I didn’t mention “assault weapons” at all, except to say I didn’t.
Marcus Lester
Summerville
