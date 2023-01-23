I agree with Anne Morrison’s column (Jan. 14, 2023, Thinking Out Loud: Is the Second Amendment our country’s worst mistake?), but there’s another side to the Second Amendment issue that nobody seems to talk about much. In the USA, arms are already highly regulated, including bombs, fully automatic weapons, cannons, tanks, missiles, recoilless rifles, claymore mines, land mines, destroyers, and on, and on. Regulation is not news.

Cannons were common weapons when the U.S. Constitution was ratified. By the same goofy arguments the proponents use, cannons should be available for citizens to bear as they wish. With their logic, I could drive out a ways, concuss a sizable area of forest, and pick up all the venison I need for the season — and I could deduct the cost as an expense for forest thinning and habitat restoration.

