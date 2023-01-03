We cut back everywhere we could. This includes not replacing broken Christmas lights, so we chose not to decorate. For some it’s lights, others it’s food and medication.
As of June, Oregon inflation increased 12.4% from Jan. 21, up from a 7% increase. Cost per household: $602.00 monthly. Cost increases per person: food $84, shelter $71, transportation $277 and energy $167. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates one Oregonian spends $327 on groceries per month.
Medicare costs are up 8.4%. That's $60 for the a person I spoke to who is being treated for cancer. The cost-of-living increase is 8.7%. For this individual that would be about $100 more a month. With the increase in Medicare, they were left with $40-$50.
Another person I talked to in La Grande is a senior on SSDI as well. We broke down their mandatory spending: $300 in subsidized housing, $145 car insurance, $14 basic phone and $9 for medication. They must travel to Portland for some medical appointments, costing $120 in fuel. They rarely drive so the monthly cost of fuel is unknown. They receive $95 a month for food assistance. Can you eat on less than $100 a month when milk is $4, butter is up $2 a pound, bread has doubled? Assuming they consume the average, this leaves them with a $220 out-of-pocket grocery bill.
Take another $100 a month off for other expenditures like fuel when they must drive, vehicle maintenance, care products, etc. This person lives off $120 a month if they don’t happen to have a doctor appointment in Portland. They used a credit card to buy a few small presents for their family this year and with the Fed hikes, continuing through 2023, the interest will go up.
These are the conditions our seniors and disabled are living under. Call your representatives and ask where their priorities are.
Levi Bakke
La Grande
