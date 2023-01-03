We cut back everywhere we could. This includes not replacing broken Christmas lights, so we chose not to decorate. For some it’s lights, others it’s food and medication.

As of June, Oregon inflation increased 12.4% from Jan. 21, up from a 7% increase. Cost per household: $602.00 monthly. Cost increases per person: food $84, shelter $71, transportation $277 and energy $167. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates one Oregonian spends $327 on groceries per month.

