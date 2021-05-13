Upon crossing into Idaho on I-84 there used to be a sign reading "Idaho is too great to litter." I used to joke the sign should read: "Idaho is too illiterate to be great." The joke hit home, however, when a Greater Idaho leaflet landed in my mail, claiming that I'd be better off if I was an Idahoan; it would be effortless, I wouldn't have to move, they would simply elasticize Idaho's boundary and stretch it around Oregon's more desirable acreage. That done, I'd supposedly be happy with lacking infrastructure. For example, why waste good tax money filling in those unattended potholes?
No, I live in Eastern Oregon and hopefully will continue to do so. Besides, I wouldn't be caught dead driving around with license plates that champion "Famous Potatoes." It's true Eastern Oregon is often overlooked by Salem and we have to apologize for Portland's behavior — but that's no reason to surround us by Idaho.
There are alternatives. If I want the Idaho experience I can always move to Douglas or Josephine counties and watch old episodes of "Duck Dynasty." Or, why not physically move Idaho? Ship it to the Middle East; plunk it down right between the two other "I" countries, Iran and Iraq. It would at least give mask-less Ammon Bundy something to whine about. Meanwhile, I'm happy living here with Eastern Oregon's present borders, values and laws. Or maybe I'll create a new movement. I'll call it: Greater Hawaii.
Whit Deschner
Baker City
