There is currently confusion and even misinformation or lack of information regarding appropriate behavior during this COVID-19 pandemic both locally and nationally. Because of our natural human tendency to fill the void, opinions and rumors are running rampant. People are either afraid and unwilling to do anything until they “know the facts,” or they choose to ignore the current rules until they “know the facts.”
The bottom line is that nobody actually can know all the facts about this virus, and it is statistically impossible to produce accurate numbers of deaths, or those infected, or those recovering. While we appreciate the tireless efforts of so many we need to realize it is an almost impossible task to be precise in numbers. However, as the media is struggling to keep people informed on a national basis, I believe there is more that could be shared locally as an encouragement to our community that is weary of being somewhat in the dark.
On a local level, why can’t the agencies, whoever they are, share how many people have been tested in this area (city or county), how many have tested positive, how many have tested negative with no symptoms, how many who have contracted the disease have fully recovered? I understand that it is impossible to come up with definite numbers, but people deserve to know what the general trend for our community appears to be.
Currently we have no information other than what The Observer reports — four cases — no deaths. As a result there are many theories floating around that may or may not be true. As an example, I was told the other day there have been two deaths in Union County, one of whom was described as one of the four cases who happens to be a friend of mine who is alive and well and fully recovered.
Because of so little information, people tend to fall into two camps, those wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying at home, like myself, or those who choose to put aside all rules assuming “no news is good news.”
I don’t know who makes the decisions in this community but whoever you are, I implore you to enlighten us a little more so that we can make responsible decisions.
Pamela W. Moore
La Grande
