Response to the Q&A with sheriff candidates:
Why would Boyd Rasmussen say he will especially defend the First Amendment? Sadly, this is now code to permit supremacist groups freedom to violate the rights of others.
We have laws prohibiting verbal harassment and intimidation of people with less power than you. Let’s see our sheriff uphold those laws. No one should be afraid to report hate crimes. Yet I’m sure they are afraid.
Anyone who wished was able to criticize our governor and post yard signs. This is what the First Amendment protects. It is not at risk.
Mary Cooke
Cove
