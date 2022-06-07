I am writing because I am beyond heartsick about mass gun shootings. No one is going to take anyone's gun away from them, that's pretty obvious at this point. Congress is afraid that their constituents will not vote for them if they take action on gun control. Well, I'm here to say that I don't think anyone should vote for them until someone stands up and does something to at least try to help the situation.
Honest and upstanding gun owners need to lead the way to solutions. But all I ever see or hear is about the NRA and "Don't take my guns away." No-nonsense gun owners know that what is going on is insane. Come on people, stand up for what's right. Show Congress that you stand with them on a solution. Guns are everywhere, which means that it could happen here. It shouldn't happen anywhere. Get a grip and show your humanity and your sense of community.
No regular citizen should have an AR-15. If you need one to hit a target, get glasses or stop shooting. If you hunt, you have a rifle to do that. People that purchase an AR-15 do so because they can, not because they need one. It's a status symbol or ego trip. Are all these children really a threat to you?
Show the world that you care and want everyone to know you are a responsible, family-loving gun owner, I am begging you. Show your red, white and blue colors. We have to show Congress that it has to stop, and it must start with you.
Kay Durham
La Grande
