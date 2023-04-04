David Thiesfeld (“Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all," March 16) harkens back to the Nixon era as he claims to speak for a “silent mainstream majority.” He exudes contempt for citizen participation in public processes such as energy facility siting, and he seems gleeful at seeing his fellow conservatives like Irene Gilbert being “slapped down” by a state court decision.

The Oregon Supreme Court’s decision is disappointing, but not surprising. The Supreme Court’s job was merely to determine whether the law was applied as written. Its decision hardly means that B2H will be good for the people of Eastern Oregon. It only means the branch of Oregon’s Department of Energy that approved the line followed the process the law requires it to follow.

