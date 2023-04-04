David Thiesfeld (“Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all," March 16) harkens back to the Nixon era as he claims to speak for a “silent mainstream majority.” He exudes contempt for citizen participation in public processes such as energy facility siting, and he seems gleeful at seeing his fellow conservatives like Irene Gilbert being “slapped down” by a state court decision.
The Oregon Supreme Court’s decision is disappointing, but not surprising. The Supreme Court’s job was merely to determine whether the law was applied as written. Its decision hardly means that B2H will be good for the people of Eastern Oregon. It only means the branch of Oregon’s Department of Energy that approved the line followed the process the law requires it to follow.
Perhaps the “silent majority” Thiesfeld claims to represent should participate in the democratic process, instead of being so silent. I don’t see a GoB2H organization or an Idaho Power fan club forming in Union County. StopB2H has approximately 900 members, and meetings about the proposed project drew hundreds of commentators — almost none of whom spoke in favor of the B2H project.
For the record, former Union County Commissioner Steve McClure did bring up the idea of a local offramp from B2H at a Union County Republicans meeting with former U.S. Representative Greg Walden. Walden made a vague promise that he would look into it; predictably, nothing ever happened. Alas, Idaho Power never intended this project to benefit Oregonians, or to provide any benefit whatsoever besides reaping its own profits.
Matthew Cooper
La Grande
