These are only six of the positive words that define Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes. Paul has been strong and active commissioner from day one. He has advocated for Union County locally, regionally and statewide, always being mindful of his constituents and their needs.
Paul is approachable to all and truly listens to the voices of the people he represents. Commissioner Anderes has proven to be a strong and decisive leader. He successfully helped to guide the county through the challenges of a pandemic, as he maximized as many state and federal resources as were available.
Our agricultural community can count on Paul to forge relationships and build trust as he works tirelessly to relieve farmers and ranchers of the devastating effects of elk depredation, as he works to increase nonlethal wolf compensation, and as he understands the need for additional local and regional meat processing. He truly understands the financial impacts of agriculture in Union County.
Union County voters can count on experienced proven leadership, successful cohesive relationships and intelligent, thoughtful advocacy for everyone. I urge you to cast your vote to reelect Paul Anderes for Union County Commissioner.
Cheryl Martin
North Powder
