After nine months of Biden and his administration, it's difficult to find an accomplishment that benefits our country.
He has further helped split our country along political and racial lines, caused unchecked inflation leading to higher fuel prices, thus higher prices for everything moved by trucks, most everything from food and clothes.
Our continued open borders allows hundred of thousands of unknown migrants from many countries to come to the United States during a time of COVID restrictions for U.S. citizens, perhaps bringing other health problems as well. Many are not apprehended, thus more drugs are entering, causing unknown deaths as a result.
These illegals are being sent all over our country with no vetting to help protect citizens from harm. We do know as a result that the cartels are making millions of dollars on human suffering. There is a huge amount of violence in large cities and small as well, leaving families wondering where to turn for protection.
More recently we have the sad Biden fiasco of leaving Afghanistan without a plan or purpose. He has left behind unknown numbers of American citizens (as well as 13 U.S. soldiers dead) at the mercy of a violent Taliban regime who are now well armed thanks to Biden's lack of planning and purpose.
We have always been the leader of the free world, but now even our allies have found us to be untrustworthy. They are having second thoughts as to whether they can rely on the U.S.
Biden has managed in a short time to let the American people down and also the rest of the free world.
Ed Ater
La Grande
