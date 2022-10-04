Years ago a relative said that she knew that the astronauts’ moon landing and moonwalk did not really happen. When asked how she acquired that knowledge, she said she knew God would not allow people on the moon. Even though the world had all seen the landing on television, she said that she knew it was untrue.
Many years later, although we saw the desecration of the U.S. Capitol building as it happened, some people have made their own version of the truth that does not match what we actually saw. Yes, there are still people who believe that John Kennedy Jr. will return, or that Elvis is still with us, or that the Earth is flat.
How can I know that what you say is the truth? Is it something you researched and studied from several sources? Is it something I can recognize as a time-honored maxim? Is it something you can actually show or prove to me? Or, is it something you heard from some obscure source and you really want it to be true?
How can you know what I say is true? Do you ask about my sources, and am I able to explain to you how I came to believe as I do? Does it fit with your own experience and understanding of truth? Do you know me to be a reliable source of information?
Today, with all of the scientific knowledge available to us, millions of people are manufacturing their own “truths.” Sadly, empirical science has no value for them, and they rely only on imagination for guidance.
Others recognize the truth that our country was attacked from within and are okay with it. They no longer believe in democracy and the right of the people to choose our own leaders. They want a smaller group to make decisions for us, to decide who can vote, to decide who can marry, who will make our personal decisions, what books we can read, the religious beliefs we are allowed to have. What they call “freedom” is the ability for a small group of people to make the decisions for their rest of us.
I believe this November’s election will decide whether truth matters and whether we will continue to live in a democracy. That is why voting is so important and knowing the people you vote for is essential.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
