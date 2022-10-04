Years ago a relative said that she knew that the astronauts’ moon landing and moonwalk did not really happen. When asked how she acquired that knowledge, she said she knew God would not allow people on the moon. Even though the world had all seen the landing on television, she said that she knew it was untrue.

Many years later, although we saw the desecration of the U.S. Capitol building as it happened, some people have made their own version of the truth that does not match what we actually saw. Yes, there are still people who believe that John Kennedy Jr. will return, or that Elvis is still with us, or that the Earth is flat.

