Your “Our View” column I have to believe is also the view of The Observer. Let’s examine your view in the June 15 paper, “Mob violence has no place in American democracy.”
I believe most Americans believe this also. You made reference to the protests in Washington, D.C., and Salem. I also believe these two instances should never have occurred. You portrayed the protesters as being gun-toting screaming mobs. I don’t know about Salem, but I don't believe there were guns displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
As far as a screaming mob, the loudest screamer was actually arrested and turned out to be an Antifa member. Of course this group uses every opportunity to discredit and disrupt using violence during any protest. Antifa has “owned” Portland for at least a year. The mayor tried to join them but they turned on him also. We wonder where he actually stands in protecting Portland residents from violence. Gov. Kate Brown has tried to placate Antifa as they continue to riot and burn a once beautiful city. As a result, all 50 members of the Police Portland Task Force resigned. The Portland Police force is now understaffed to say the least.
Actually the BLM movement has become just another mob, not mentioned in your article. Their demonstrations have evolved into violence, burning buildings and looting with complete disregard for the business owners and those who were employed there. Many of these are Black owners/employees.
So if you are going to write about mob violence in America, please be a little more complete in your assessment and show a little less bias.
Ed Ater
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.