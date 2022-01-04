For years, I have worked closely with high school kids in many areas, as a teacher, advising students in various social clubs and coaching high schoolers in basketball, softball and soccer. I have advised a large Key Club in one of the largest high schools with more 3,000 students.
It is my experience that the games are not necessarily for the kids, but for the parents themselves. Kids are participating in sports and other activities to have fun and enjoy the moment. They don’t live or die because of a football game in high school. Sure, they want to win. Kids don’t have the capacity to be racists — it is a learned behavior later — but the parents do, and the parents complain to the coaches and the balloon continues to get bigger.
I can tell you, sportsmanship is important. The officials are aware of sportsmanship unbecoming a participant. It is their job to recognize a problem and deal with it. I haven’t heard one word from any official regarding the La Grande High School and Gladstone High School football game. There isn’t a qualified official that would tolerate such behavior.
I believe the focus should be on the parents with the Gladstone team. The parents are more likely to fabricate this situation than the kids on either team. If my kid was on the La Grande Tigers team and in that game, I would be contacting my attorney, and the coaches, the parents and the administrators would be right beside me in the courtroom.
Ron Keffer
San Jose, California
(0) comments
