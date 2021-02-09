Thank you, Observer reporter Dick Mason, for your article (in the Feb. 2, 2021 edition) about retiring Dr. Mark Omann, vet extraordinaire, who gently touched the lives of so many humans and critters alike. As far back as I can remember, I have been blessed with the companionship of four-legged, furry friends. Over the decades, I've met and utilized the services of many vets, and Dr. Mark, by far, topped the list of favorites.
He blended skill and competency with kindness and compassion. He exuded calmness and caring, always showing respect to both his critter clients and their human caregivers. My old pup, Bailey, and I will miss him but we are also happy for his new opportunity for adventures with his family. We say, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Postscript: As I am writing this letter extolling Dr. Mark's strengths and virtues, I ponder if there is a means of cloning him. I think of all the political, governmental, church and business institutions that sure could use a Dr. Mark in their ranks these days.
Sheila Costigan
La Grande
