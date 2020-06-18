Regarding the article in the June 13 edition of The Observer concerning Eastern Oregon county commissioners challenges to the reopening rules, the biggest issue appeared to be that thousands of protesters were allowed to gather regarding George Floyd, violating distancing measures and large-group gatherings. By contrast, communities were not allowed to gather for indoor church services or for sports events and graduation ceremonies.
While I understand the commissioners’ ire over this apparent inconsistency, one must weigh the consequences of trying to enforce such rules when thousands are violating them at one time. Police would be hard-pressed to enforce such rules on such huge numbers of people. The threat of the COVID-19 infection must be weighed against the dangers of a paucity of law enforcement trying to disperse so many protesters. Look at the backlash from the public when law enforcement violently dispersed peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square for President Donald Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.
I'm curious as to how strictly the COVID-19 rules would be enforced at church gatherings, sports events and graduation ceremonies. I believe in those circumstances, it is not Oregon Gov. Kate Brown but the community leaders (pastors, coaches, school boards, etc.) who see the value of such rules in preventing a pandemic in their particular area. I find it hard to believe that heavily armed police would come barging into such events to enforce the governor's mandate. I have not heard of such incidents anywhere.
Emelie Montgomery-Jones
La Grande
