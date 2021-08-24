I am appalled by the conversations I am hearing in response to our current spike in coronavirus sicknesses and deaths. This virus has only one purpose: to replicate itself. And it’s very good at that.
Our only weapons to stop that attack are to wear a mask, keep physically distant and be vaccinated to lessen the impact on our bodies. There is no valid opinion that changes these biological facts.
We have proven that shouting opinions only keeps us from being safe. Opinions don’t matter to a virus, only replication. And so far the virus is winning by attacking everyone: young, old, compromised or healthy.
Our choices are clear. Talking it to death is having no effect. Mask, vaccinate, distance and sanitize. The goal is to stay alive.
Arlene Young
La Grande
