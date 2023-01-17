For all Oregon’s serious public concerns, some legislators want to slip a convoluted new voting system past us.
House Bill 2004 calls for elections to be swallowed up by ranked choice voting. Oregonians may feel they lack the bandwidth to engage with it. But this is yet another call for computers to do the complex and untested.
We’ve grown up watching the candidate receiving the most votes be declared the winner. But ranked choice voting requires that a candidate receive 50%, plus one vote, for victory. That means, especially for any race involving multiple candidates, a ranked choice voting system puts ballots into a spiral of computerized elimination rounds.
A software program takes votes from the lowest vote recipients and redistributes them among candidates who are left. What’s the formula? Who knows? And the bigger question: Should you give your No. 1 candidate your No. 1 vote? Or would they be safer in the middle? Only the computer knows. You and I would not.
House Bill 2004 requires 32 lines to detail the process of allocating and reallocating votes. Just two other states, Maine and Alaska, have dabbled with this process. Some counties use it also. On Jan. 10, CBS reported that the “Alameda County Board of Supervisors requests recount of ranked choice voting races, including Oakland mayor.”
But could we ever be satisfied with a recount from some vote-splitting software? Remember the Obamacare rollout? Or any other computer delivery system responsible for the complex? Tell your legislators to shelve ranked choice voting.
Roberta Schlechter
Portland
