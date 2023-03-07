As a pediatrician, I’m following Oregon’s budget process closely because I’m worried about the future of hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who could soon lose health care. About 300,000 people are at risk of losing access to doctors and prescription drugs because of federal changes to Medicaid eligibility. Many of these are children.
Without steady health care access, these children face a range of potential health challenges. Chronic conditions like juvenile diabetes may worsen and increase health risks. Children who require speech or physical therapy could lose any progress they may have made. Without health care coverage, families may be reluctant to get early treatment for a child because of costs, which can lead to serious consequences, such as a stomach pain that turns out to be a ruptured appendix, which can lead to sepsis and other complications. It is so important for children with chronic health conditions, like asthma and depression, to get routine care that prevents emergencies.
That’s why continuity of coverage is so critical, and why physicians like me support a bridge health plan to help Oregonians retain their coverage into the future. Doctors have long worried about what will happen to our patients when the federal government ends the COVID-19 emergency declaration, changing Medicaid qualifications.
A bridge plan should be a sustainable health care solution that protects people who rely on Medicaid not just when the federal emergency ends, but into the future, as our state explores more comprehensive solutions like a public option.
Dr. Geraldine Kempler
Portland
