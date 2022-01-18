If the Philadelphia Housing Authority operates anything like its Northeastern Oregon counterpart, the recent horrific roadhouse inferno was a tragedy waiting to happen.
Given the HUD demographic's predilection for numbing substances; and given the non-existence of designated smoking stations; and given our inclement winters; and given the ease of disabling a smoke alarm — you get the picture.
Here at our frozen outpost of the HUD Gulag, we've been begging since before Christmas to get our icefield of a parking lot plowed. Alas, our repeated entreaties have fallen on deaf ears, resulting in numerous near-accidents and stranded vehicles.
I realize in this heyday of housing inequity, anything more than a tent beneath a freeway underpass is considered a luxury. One would hope, however, that kinder, gentler Oregon could rise above the lowest common denominator.
Appointing a nonpartisan, independent State Housing Ombudsman and a statewide network of tenants' unions would be a good place to start.
In the words of Robert Frost: Some say the world will end in fire/Some say in ice/From what I've tasted of desire/I hold with those who favor fire/But if I had to perish twice/I think I know enough of hate/To say that for destruction/Ice is also great and would suffice.
Ester Bentz
Enterprise
