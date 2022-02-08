I am a small-but-essential business owner in a small town in Eastern Oregon. I write this letter to address the urban/rural divide in Oregon. Dissatisfaction among the residents living in Eastern and Southern Oregon is growing daily. Currently, eight counties have voted to support Greater Idaho initiatives that explore incorporating the rural areas of Oregon into the state of Idaho. Additional counties will be voting on this initiative in 2022.
Additional evidence of support was collected by SurveyUSA during a survey of Northwestern Oregon voters. Of the voters surveyed, 81% indicated that the Oregon government needs to investigate the concerns of rural Oregon communities. Furthermore, 68% of the surveyed participants indicated affirmative support for hearings on Eastern and Southern Oregon becoming a part of the state of Idaho.
Ultimately, I am surprised that the political leaders acting as representatives for the state of Oregon — including those representing areas that have already voted in support of these measures— continue to look the other way when it comes to the issues driving the disconnect between urban and rural areas of our state. Even though the Greater Idaho movement’s success would benefit the needs of rural Oregon, some call into question our values. But then those leaders are still actively neglecting the true values of our community.
I urge the readers of this letter to really think about the urban/rural divide in Oregon.
Sandie Gilson
Mount Vernon
