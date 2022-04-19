I am writing this letter in support of Measure 31-105. As a La Grande resident, taxpayer and parent of two La Grande School District students, I urge you to vote Yes on the proposed bond. This is a tremendous opportunity for our community and surrounding areas. Passing this measure will allow LGSD to secure a $4 million grant to help improve facilities that are in dire condition.
This measure will not create any additional taxes or extend the length of the original 2014 school bond; the existing tax rates will be the same. The fiscal responsibility of LGSD has provided our community and surrounding area with a tremendous opportunity to receive a grant from the state of Oregon for $4 million. How can we as a community walk away from this tremendous opportunity?
Voting Yes will help students by providing increased academic and club activities because of the additional space. It will allow the district to replace two of the district’s oldest buildings. If any community member has ever visited the middle school Annex, they are aware of the dilapidated state of this 98-year-old facility.
The proposed bond measure would pay to replace the Annex with a new facility that would be used for physical education, health, STEM and vocational classes, athletics and community events. It would house classrooms, two basketball courts that could be converted to four sport courts, restroom facilities and two drop-down dividers that would facilitate softball and baseball pitching and hitting practices.
Additionally, the district’s maintenance facilities would move to another site. The district has a lease/purchase agreement to relocate maintenance operations to the Adams Professional Center.
Most important, this new facility would eliminate ADA barriers that exist in the Annex. Currently, anyone with disabilities cannot use the Annex, and this is not acceptable. Our children and community members deserve access to all school facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.