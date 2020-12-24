In his Dec. 15 Other Views column, Michael Howard criticized the manager of La Grande's Anytime Fitness, Lynette Williamson, for electing to keep the facility operating for its members. I am not a member of Anytime Fitness, nor am I acquainted with anyone employed there, but I applaud Ms. Williamson's decision to keep the facility open instead of settling for bankruptcy.
I am 72, and I don't believe the facility is a major threat to my health. The building is locked and requires a card key. The number of simultaneous users is not large. Compare this to the larger grocery and department stores in the area. One can argue that with dozens or hundreds of shoppers exhaling through cloth masks that are not totally effective filters, a shopping trip to these large venues carries more risk than working out with five other people.
At this writing, 13 people have died of COVID-19 in Union County. Were any of these victims under age 55? I doubt it. In the entire state, nobody under 20 years old has died of COVID-19. For those of ages 20 to 29, the count is two. Clearly our young people are not at significant risk from COVID-19. But those who suggest fully reopening schools are derided as wishing to "kill granny."
It appears to me that those of us in the over-70 crowd are holding the younger generations hostage. I believe it is unseemly for older people like me, most of whom are drawing retirement funds, to inform younger people that their jobs and education must be put on indefinite hold to keep us safe. (If the reader is convinced that lockdowns are unavoidable, look at Japan's numbers, achieved without them.)
The human misery caused by extended lockdowns appears to be completely absent from Gov. Kate Brown's benchmarks for her decisions. Moreover, these decisions are made with no transparency and no explanation of the "science" she claims to follow.
Surely, with competent leadership we could creatively protect our most vulnerable (and teachers) while reopening schools and businesses.
Tom Herrmann
La Grande
