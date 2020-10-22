I'm dismayed that city politics have seemingly turned partisan. Party positions have no place within city council positions. Unfortunately I've heard party stances from both sides. Diverse opinions and experience within a council is necessary to best represent the citizens. I hope in years to come the poison that has trickled down from Washington subsides and civility can be restored.
Meg Hawks
La Grande
