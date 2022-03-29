I am writing in support of the school Bond Measure 31-105. I am a dental hygienist at a local dental office, married, with two young boys, ages 7 and 11. I am a member of the Island City Elementary PTO as well as La Grande Little League.
As a parent, nothing is more important to me than the education of my children. In order for children to be successful later in life, a strong foundation and the best tools to build upon that foundation are essential. Extracurricular activities including sports and clubs are a huge asset to any child at any age but lack of adequate facilities to hold such is a barrier for our community. This is the case with the 98-year-old Annex adjacent to the La Grande Middle School.
The bond from 2014 was recently refinanced, which enabled the restructure of the bond debt. This would give our school district $4.845 million to put toward replacing the Annex and maintenance facility. If voters pass the proposed $4.845 million bond measure, the proposed bond tax rate is estimated to remain at the current rate without adding years to the bond payoff schedule. In addition, the school district will receive a $4 million state matching grant if the proposed bond measure passes from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) program. If the proposed bond measure does not pass, the school district would not receive the matching grant.
The new proposed facility at the middle school would help our community and students with increased academic and club activities, eliminate ADA barriers, replace two of the district’s oldest buildings and increase recreational opportunities for the community while maintaining existing tax rates.
With your “Yes” vote, La Grande School District will continue to provide adequate space, safety and infrastructure for our students and staff, now and in the future. Please join me in voting “Yes” in the May 2022 election.
Amaya Adkins
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.