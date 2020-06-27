I have contained myself as long as I can in regard to pastor James Parker. Most all of us are trying our best to follow the governor’s orders during this virus pandemic. We happen to be one of the states with the lowest number of cases, but now Union County has its first COVID-19 related death.
Parker, your large gatherings could eventually bring more death to a lot of us older folks as well as younger ones. When you say, "It’s the right thing to do," and you will continue doing it, by whose standards is that, and just what does that mean?
If you really want to do the right thing, Parker, have all your people stay home. God can hear their prayers from home very well.
If it’s the absence of the collection plate you missed, brother Parker, I’m sure your congregation will be happy to mail their contributions to you. Please show some consideration and compassion for the rest of us and do the really right thing.
Etta Ruberg
Union
