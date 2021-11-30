Dec. 7, 1941, is remembered as a date of infamy, but it should be equally recalled as a day of bravery.
Fifteen Medals of Honor were awarded to U.S. sailors as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Fifty-one Navy Crosses were earned. Fifty-three Silver Stars.
Thousands of other acts of heroism occurred that day 80 years ago. Many of those acts were not recognized with medals because documentation was not a priority. Saving others and living to fight another day became job one.
It was a tall order. Eight U.S. battleships were severely damaged during the surprise attack; 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed, and 2,403 Americans died.
The USS Arizona, launched in 1915, was one of America’s first oil-fueled battleships. Small amounts of oil continue to percolate to the harbor’s surface, just above where the ship rests in the shallow waters. The oil leaks are visible to those who visit the USS Arizona Memorial.
Pearl Harbor survivors — stoic, heroic and with great respect — were the first to christen the Arizona’s leakage as “black tears.” The crews that were lost on Dec. 7, 1941, no longer feel pain but their tragic fates still touch those who knew them or knew of them. The Arizona is not just a memorial. It’s not just a shipwreck. It is a tomb for more than 900 of the ship’s 1,177 crew who lost their lives.
We must remember Pearl Harbor not just as the opening salvo of a long war. We must remember it as it was — an ordinary Sunday morning in which unsuspecting American servicemembers displayed extraordinary heroism.
Eighty years later, we still remember them. Forgetting their heroism would be an additional act of infamy.
God bless the brave souls of Pearl Harbor. Let us honor them and the ones who served before and since.
Kathi Karnowski, president, American Legion Auxiliary
Unit 43, La Grande
