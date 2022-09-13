Betsy Johnson is running for governor and she has a political ad that shows her driving a car. She is looking to the side at the camera, not paying attention to what’s in front of her. I find this interesting, and her judgment questionable at best, given her auto accident in 2013 (reported by Willamette Week in June citing court records).
Betsy, a state senator at the time, was en route to the state Capitol to introduce a bill. She was not wearing her seat belt and hadn’t noticed that the light had changed. As a result, she rear-ended the car in front of her, causing serious injuries to both her and the other driver. It was her fault, which she even admitted.
However, this isn’t about Betsy Johnson being a bad driver, or about politics as I said. Its about accountability. Because in response to a lawsuit filed by the victim in 2015 to recover money for her medical expenses, Johnson tried to claim legislative immunity. Her lawyers even tried to claim that if anybody owed the victim compensation, it was the state of Oregon. In other words, you and me.
In the aforementioned political ad Betsy drives by a homeless camp and says, “We should expect personal responsibility.”
Yes indeed. And please remember that when you vote.
Rick Neufeld
Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.