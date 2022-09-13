This is not about politics.

Betsy Johnson is running for governor and she has a political ad that shows her driving a car. She is looking to the side at the camera, not paying attention to what’s in front of her. I find this interesting, and her judgment questionable at best, given her auto accident in 2013 (reported by Willamette Week in June citing court records).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.