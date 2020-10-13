I have lived in Union for 40-plus years and we love living in our little country town. Our pet pigs are just like other pets, just like your dogs, cats, horses, goats or even cows. That is one of the reasons why we like our little town. So, yes, pigs for (pets) are welcome. If you don't like country living, maybe Union is not for you to move to then.
Jodi Falk
Union
(0) comments
