The category of “significantly manipulated” applied to photography in some exhibits today is confusing. I philosophically disagree with that premise. I believe photographs could be divided by things like portrait, scenery, abstract and so on. More is not needed.
All photographs are “manipulated.” A photographer chooses variables, camera body, distance, lens, shutter speed, ISO, aperture, filters, gels, strobes vs. ambient light, etc. There is no precise definition of “significantly manipulated.”
Cameras in cellphones change photographs taken with them. Do people applying “effects” consider that “manipulation”?
Photography in and of itself is the art or process of producing images by the action of radiant energy and especially the “manipulation” of light on a sensitive surface such as film or an optical sensor. A photograph is not necessarily “done” when it comes out of a camera.
I think photographs should be judged at face value. Tagging them “manipulated” is confusing. When you look at a picture you know what you like and do not like, we all do.
Throughout history “The Arts” have always alluded to free expression. That which had never been imagined was created by free thinkers. There was no criteria for the “how” of the creation, simply an awe of what was presented.
The category called “significantly manipulated” results in confusion for everyone and serves no legitimate purpose.
Michael A. Gove
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.