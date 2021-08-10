COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths are rising predominantly among non-vaccinated individuals. Many public institutions (for example, veterans affairs, and the state of California) are requiring all workers to be vaccinated. Eastern Oregon University will require students be vaccinated fall term.
Union County COVID case numbers have risen 1,700% since the end of June (one of the highest in the state), at a weekly average of 64 cases per 100,000 people (covidactnow.com). This is 17.4 cases per day locally. Our current vaccination rate of 41% (received at least one dose) is one of the lowest in the state.
Where is the voice of reason from our leaders and politicians? Where is the voice of the medical community with advice and education? The hospital’s mission is to ensure access to high-quality health care in a safe environment. Should they not attempt to educate the folks of Union County of the benefits of vaccination? Should they not create a safe hospital environment by ensuring its workers are vaccinated?
Facts — such as 4 million people dead on the planet and 600,000 (and rapidly rising) in the U.S. — do not seem to reach people.
I worked many years as an internist caring for the people of this county, and they deserve better. I urge everyone to listen to the truth from recognized health authorities who have dedicated their lives to understanding these issues and employing that knowledge for your benefit.
Please reconsider vaccination before this gets worse.
Richard Minogue, M.D.
La Grande
