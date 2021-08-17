Many people these days tend to think the word “politics” is a dirty word and that it is OK to cast aspersions on anyone’s ideas that may be different. Actually, the word “politics” in my dictionaries means the science or activities of government. It is a way of discussing or conducting policies regarding government.
Now, in the USA, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, it is the duty of every citizen to be involved in discussion regarding our government. Thus, to be loyal citizens, we ought all to be engaged in discussing the kind of country we want to live in.
That brings up what we mean by discussion. Discussion is the process of sharing one’s ideas with others and listening in turn to their ideas. Discussion is not arguing or debating. It is definitely not using labels or pejorative terms to show disdain for someone else’s ideas.
In other words, politics is a way to discuss respectfully with each other about what is needed for our country. Politics is only a dirty word when made so by the speaker.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
