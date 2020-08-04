We now know the damages from the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line will be even greater than we imagined. For example:
1. The bond being required to protect the public from having to restore the site if Idaho Power fails to do so is to be $1 for the first 50 years, and if the transmission line still exists, a reduced amount for the next 50 years.
2. Department of Environmental Quality rules do not allow developers to increase the noise level at a residence more than 10 decibels over the current noise level. Idaho Power will be allowed to increase the noise level up to 20 decibels.
3. Rather than do the required noise measurements, Idaho Power has used the measurement from one home and pretended it would be the same at up to 63 others.
4. The transmission line will be within 127 feet of the Oregon Historic Trails site in Baker County, destroying the experience of the land as the pioneers experienced it.
5. Roads will be built and changed within 25 feet of water and in the riparian areas along the banks.
6. Weeds will be controlled only in the transmission line corridor even though they will spread to the adjoining farm and forest land.
7. Idaho Power addresses fire danger to their transmission line only, not our homes and land.
This is just a sample of the things in the just-issued Proposed Site Certificate. If you care about the impacts this development will have on our farms, forests, wildlife and the people living here, join the fight. We are winning important battles, and with your help we will STOP B2H from destroying our quality of life.
Go to STOPB2H.ORG for the most current information.
Irene Gilbert
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.