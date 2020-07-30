It was very gratifying to see the June issue of “The Ruralite” with an article on the changes coming to transportation: “How Electric Vehicles Will Shape the Future of Driving.”
Our local co-op has been working to get vehicle chargers installed in the towns it serves. That’s a good place to start. It’s possible that customers could eventually partner with the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative. The co-op could leverage intelligent vehicle chargers and batteries to make different portions of its grid more robust, and to provide valuable services that save the utility and its customers money.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is preparing for a digital future. That’s great news for all of us.
Norm Cimon
La Grande
