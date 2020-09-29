I read your critique of Oregon's habitat plan in the Sept. 12 "Our View." I wonder why you call a moderate reduction in timber harvest a "plummet." If you spend time in the forest, you will know that nothing resembles those banner years for board-feet.
I grew up along with the biggest trees. It rained and rained for eight months a year. The forest floor was like a sponge that breathed moisture during four months of sunshine. Fires were seldom. Smoke wasn't a part of our summers.
The timber harvest you promote depends on rainfall. Rain depends on halting climate change. You wrote opinions opposing Oregon's plans for climate stability.
You scoff at saving habitat for birds and critters. Well, they keep the earth in balance. Animals and birds consume insects and keep the soil alive. To remove them would be like removing everything from your diet except bread. A forest needs balanced nutrients to grow and thrive.
For once, just listen to the scientists who have studied our forests for decades. Let's show respect for their work and preserve habitat before it's too late.
Mary Cooke
Cove
